The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at tonight's AEW Full Gear. As per the stipulations, Tully Blanchard was banned from ringside, also, had Matt and Nick Jackson lost, they could never challenge for the titles again.

Near the end of that match, Matt was able to avoid a springboard 450 splash by Cash Wheeler and hit a superkick for the pinfall win. Post-match, Omega came out to celebrate with the brothers with Hangman Page looking on from the tunnel.

You can check out the title change in the images below: