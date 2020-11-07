The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at tonight's AEW Full Gear. As per the stipulations, Tully Blanchard was banned from ringside, also, had Matt and Nick Jackson lost, they could never challenge for the titles again.

Near the end of that match, Matt was able to avoid a springboard 450 splash by Cash Wheeler and hit a superkick for the pinfall win. Post-match, Omega came out to celebrate with the brothers with Hangman Page looking on from the tunnel.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can check out the title change in the images below:

Nick Jackson is on fire in this exchange! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/olD8bfHptc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

The Young Bucks are doing everything to get this victory! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/B4oznTMFp4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Both athletes are fighting through the pain all for the AEW World Tag Team Champions! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/pe939mm4d6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020