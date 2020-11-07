Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Full Gear, beginning at 7:00 pm ET with The Buy In. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.

The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (for fans outside of the U.S.).

AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero

AEW TNT Championship

Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.

Tournament Finals

Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.

The Elite Deletion

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)

Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay