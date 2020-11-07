Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Full Gear, beginning at 7:00 pm ET with The Buy In. The main card starts at 8 pm ET.
The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (for fans outside of the U.S.).
AEW World Championship ("I Quit" Match)
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingston
AEW Women's World Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero
AEW TNT Championship
Cody (c) with Arn Anderson vs. Darby Allin
AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks
If The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the tag titles again. Tully Blanchard banned from ringside.
Tournament Finals
Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
Winner receives future AEW World Title shot.
The Elite Deletion
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
If MJF wins, he can join Inner Circle.
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
NWA Women's World Championship (The Buy In)
Serena Deeb (c) vs. Allysin Kay