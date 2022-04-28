As guests on the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, AEW Tag Team FTR joined to talk about their SuperCard of Honor match against The Briscoe Brothers.

Tony Khan’s first presentation of an ROH event saw FTR defeat the tenured Ring of Honor team for the ROH Tag Team Titles, and Dax Harwood revealed why the team is not sure they will ever have a better match in their careers than this one.

“I told [Cash] after the match was over, that’s our Bret and Austin,” Harwood said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever have a better match than that one and that’s okay with me. I can hang my hat on that, I can hang my hat on that whole week, them and the Bucks match.

“But specifically that match, I can hang my proverbial wrestling hat on that match and say this is why I do it for a living, this is my legacy, and this is why we’re the best tag team in the world. There were no moves, no one fought any move that we wanted to do and it was all built on intensity and emotion, and winning.

“That’s it because we wanted to be the best tag team in the world and they wanted to be the best, we thought we were the toughest bastards in the world, they thought they were the toughest. Going into it, all we knew was emotion, intensity, and trying to win because everyone can relate to that. That’s how we built our match because in your workplace, you want to win every single day so you can keep your job.

“That’s just what we built the match around it was just f*cking beautiful. I didn’t want to watch it for two or three days and then finally, I was like, I’m going to watch it on the elliptical. I was in the gym and I broke down in tears while I was watching it, that’s how much I loved it.”

After the match, The Briscoes shook hands with FTR, a moment that was not initially talked about. Continuing to talk about the match, Cash Wheeler shared his reflection on the night and why it took him a while after the match to calm down from the emotions of the night.

Wheeler mentioned all the unknowns heading into the match and revealed that the four wrestlers had only met in person one time prior to their SuperCard match.

“I had to sit and digest on it for a few days because I didn’t know how I felt,” Cash said. “I was just emotionally drained and worn out. I was like, okay, sit here for a day and a half and don’t move. Just breathe, decompress and get back to being a human being.

“Once we did, I was so proud of what we were able to do with those guys because of how long and unsure everyone was building up to it, and the fact that we didn’t know up until two weeks prior that was going to happen. We had never met them in person other than one time, never wrestled them. There were so many unknowns and variables going into it, so like, when you finally get everything set and everything ready to go, you have to deliver.

“Nothing was talked about, nothing was planned, we just started putting everything together and let it roll, and that’s how it happened and that’s how it came together. Once it was said and done, I had a couple of days to sit and really take it in, and I said, yeah, that’s the best we’ve ever done and I’m very proud of it because of how crazy it was, and the pressure we put on ourselves to do it.

“For people to say we delivered or over-delivered, that just means we did what we wanted to do and can hang our hat on that.”

Lastly, FTR member Cash Wheeler talked about the uncertainty surrounding whether or not the match was ultimately going to happen and revealed what Tony Khan told them about the match prior to it happening.

“We were trying to figure out if it was going to happen, where it was going to happen, and when it was going to happen for a while,” Cash said. “And then finally, Tony told us, ‘hey, working on something, it’s in the line, it’s coming down the pike. If it works out, we’ll have an answer one way or the other.’

“Then it looked like things weren’t going to happen, we were told no, so we had kind of written it off. Then a week later, we got the, ‘hey guys, it’s happening now, everything’s on.’ ”

