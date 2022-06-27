New IWGP Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

FTR defeated former IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta) to retain their ROH World Tag Team Titles and to become the new IWGP Tag Team Champions.

During the match, Dax Harwood was walked back by the medics after being checked on ringside. He later would return to the ring with his shoulder taped up.

This is the first time that Wheeler and Harwood have held the IWGP Tag Team Titles. FTR have been the ROH Tag Team Champions since they defeated The Briscoes on April 1 at Supercard of Honor XV.

Before losing the IWGP Tag Team Titles tonight, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb had held them since June 12.

Below are highlights from the match:

You can follow our live ongoing coverage of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door at this link here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts