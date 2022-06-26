Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door coverage. Our live coverage starts at 6pm ET. Please share tonight’s coverage of tonight’s event on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Jon Moxley is set to face NJPW Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi to determine the Interim AEW World Champion. Also scheduled, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is set to defend his title against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page & Adam Cole, and Zack Sabre Jr. will face an opponent, hand-picked by originally-scheduled opponent Bryan Danielson.

-Buy-In kicks off with shots inside and outside of the United Center. Kevin Kelly, Excalibur & Taz are on commentary. They run down the card.

The Factory (QT Marshall & Aaron Solow) vs. CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

YOSHI-HASHI starts off against Aaron Solow. Solow tries a number of underhanded tactics, but YOSHI-HASHI stays strong. Solow comes back with a huge dropkick, but his dominance is short-lived as YOSHI-HASHI comes back. Goto tags in. Marshall tags in.

Goto dominates Marshall with strikes. Marshall tries to outsmart Goto but isn’t that smart, and ends up on his ass. Solow tags in and The Factory double team Goto. Goto fights back almost immediately. The Factory sends CHAOS to the outside. Marshall hits a Cartwheel Plancha to the outside. Solow gets a nearfall on Goto. They corner Goto. Marshall tags in and gets a nearfall off more tandem offense. Solow tags in.

Goto fires up and suplexes Solow. Marshall tags in and stops Goto from tagging out. Goto makes him pay with a lariat. YOSHI-HASHI tags in and lights up Marshall with a lariat in the corner. YOSHI-HASHI unleashes a flurry of strikes and then hits a back body drop. YOSHI-HASHI hits a diving Headhunter for a nearfall. Solow sends YOSHI-HASHI to the outside and takes out CHAOS with a plancha. YOSHI-HASHI counters a Diamond Cutter but Marshall recovers and hits the move, but Goto breaks up the pin. Solow tags in and misses a 450 Splash. Goto tags in.

Solow fights out of Ushiguroshi. Solow gets double teamed by Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. Goto hits Marshall with a Ushiguroshi. Goto and YOSHI-HASHI hit Shoto on Solow for the pinfall in 8:52.

Winners: CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

-After the match, a video package hypes up the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship four way match.

Lance Archer vs. Nick Comoroto.

The Buy-In 7pm ET on YouTube

Billy Gunn, Colton Gunn, Austin Gunn & Max Caster vs. Alex Coughlin, The DKC, Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight

Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado)

Main Card 8pm ET on PPV & Bleacher Report Live

Bullet Club (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & El Phantasmo) vs. Dudes With Attitudes (Sting, Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi)

Trios Match To Determine Advantage In Blood & Guts Match: Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. X

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm

Winner Take All Match For The IWGP Tag Team Championship & ROH World Tag Team Championship: IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) vs. ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Beretta)

Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Miro vs. PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

