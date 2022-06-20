It looks like some light will finally be cast on the injuries of Bryan Danielson on this Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite”.

Founder and President of the promotion, Tony Khan, took to Twitter earlier today and announced that the “American Dragon” will return this Wednesday to give an update on his health. Danielson is expected to reveal whether or not he will be cleared to compete at AEW X NJPW “Forbidden Door” this Sunday, June 26, or the “Blood & Guts” episode of AEW “Dynamite” the following Wednesday.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has been out of action since the Anarchy In The Arena match at AEW “Double Or Nothing” on May 29. Despite original reports stating he would only be out of action for one to two weeks, Danielson has nearly missed a month of action from the undisclosed injury.

If Danielson can make it to the Pay-Per-View this weekend, who will be the opponent for someone so masterfully gifted in the ring? Recent signs point to Zack Sabre Jr., who specifically called out Danielson after NJPW “Dominion” earlier this month.

“… American Dragon, can you take some time out of your busy golfing schedule, the Blackpool Country Club, to find out who the best technical wrestler in the world is? I’ll tell you now, darling. It’s fuc*ing me.”

Other scheduled matches for this week’s show include the two men vying for the Interim AEW World Championship at “Forbidden Door” teaming up to take on Chris Jericho and Lance Archer. Can Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley co-exist with such a high-stakes matchup looming less than a week away?

We will also see another match to see who qualifies for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Four-Way at the Pay-Per-View when Malakai Black, representing The Netherlands, faces Penta Oscuro, representing Mexico.

Below is the current lineup for AEW “Dynamite” in Milwaukee, Wisconsin:

* Bryan Danielson to reveal his status for Forbidden Door/Blood & Guts

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer & Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay & Aussie Open vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship qualifying match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

American Dragon @bryandanielson will appear Live this week on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork to address this Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor ppv + next week’s #BloodAndGuts Dynamite. Thank you to everyone who supports @AEWonTV! See you Wednesday

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT for Dynamite pic.twitter.com/cXrWxP47ga — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 20, 2022

