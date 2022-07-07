As noted, Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor is heading back to pay-per-view on July 23 when the company presents their Death Before Dishonor event at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Up until now, fans were left to speculate on what matches will be taking place during the show, but after tonight’s episode of “Dynamite”, things are starting to fall into place on the card. Following weeks of backstage segments featuring Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh calling out ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe to defend his title or give it up, we now have our answer. Joe will return to action on July 23 to defend his title against Lethal in a one-on-one match.

Also announced on tonight’s show — Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club will be defending his ROH Pure Championship against The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia at Death Before Dishonor. The two factions have been feuding for months, and with Wheeler and Garcia sharing similar styles and positions in the company, it will be entertaining to see who emerges victorious under pure rules.

It has yet to be confirmed but another huge match was teased for the Pay-Per-View when FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler appeared in a backstage segment and issued a challenge for the ROH Tag Team Championships to The Briscoes. The teams competed against each other at ROH SuperCard of Honor XV this past April in a universally acclaimed tag team match.

As noted, Death Before Dishonor is scheduled for July 23, 2022 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. There’s no confirmation on the ROH World Champion’s role on the card, but we do know that Jonathan Gresham will be appearing on this Friday’s “Rampage” to continue building his feud with The Gates of Agony (Kaun and Toa Liona) and Brian Cage. Recent reports point to Gresham putting his ROH Championship on the line against Cage at the pay-per-view

You can see the current card along with anticipated matches below:

ROH Pure Championship

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World TV Championship

Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Unconfirmed but expected:

ROH World Tag Team Championships

The Briscoes vs. FTR (c)

ROH World Championship

Brian Cage vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]