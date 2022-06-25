For Ring of Honor fans anxiously awaiting what’s next for the promotion, a new report suggests that you may not have to wait much longer.

An announcement regarding the next big Ring of Honor event “should” be coming in the next few days, according to “PWInsider“. The seeds for a potential main event for the show were planted on this past Friday’s AEW “Rampage” when Tully Blanchard teased that his faction, Tully Blanchard Enterprises, is gunning for ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. It appears that Jonathan Gresham defending against Brian Cage will slowly be built up for a match.

The report also notes that the announcers for ROH will likely remain the same with Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni staying in the commentator’s booth for the foreseeable future.

Since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor back in March, only one event under the banner has occurred in that time, which comes as little surprise seeing as the Founder and CEO of AEW has eyes on his roster and a big partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling hitting a climax at Forbidden Door this weekend. Since SuperCard of Honor in April, ROH fans have been anticipating what the next big move is for the promotion. A recent report echoed what “PWInsider” mentioned, stating that another Ring of Honor PPV, Death Before Dishonor, may be running on the weekend of July 23.

Death Before Dishonor would take place in Lowell, Massachusetts, where several ROH shows have taken place in the past. This would line up with AEW’s schedule too, as “AEW Dynamite” is scheduled to take place in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 27.

For the time being, there is still no update on ROH’s return to TV. Khan has emphasized in recent interviews that he wants ROH to find its own identity and ‘stand on its own feet’, apart from AEW.

“I’m not saying Ring of Honor is a subsidiary of AEW or secondary in any way. And I think that’s one of the things that made [Supercard of Honor] a really compelling event [is] you didn’t feel like it was a developmental show or a secondary show. You got great matches on the card, it was a very well-received card and one of the best-reviewed shows of the year, critically. And commercially, it was a massive success. Is Ring of Honor as big as AEW right now? No. Is it selling as many PPVs? No. But that was incredible growth for Ring of Honor, a company that has over 20 years of history now.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]