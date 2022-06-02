Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor hasn’t been seen since Supercard of Honor in April. In the interim, Khan has continued to search for potential avenues to get ROH back to weekly TV. Now a new report suggests that while ROH TV may still be a ways away, another ROH show seems to be on the horizon.

According to Fightful Select, AEW talent has been told that Khan is looking to run a Ring of Honor PPV, Death Before Dishonor, on the weekend of July 23. The event would take place in Lowell, Massachusetts, where several ROH shows had taken place in the past, including ROH Best in the World in 2017, where Cody Rhodes defeated Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Championship. This would line up with AEW’s schedule, as “AEW Dynamite” is scheduled to take place in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 27.

Despite the return to PPV, Fightful also noted there was no update on ROH’s return to TV. They also speculated that ROH running July 23 weekend is potentially connected to New Japan moving an event from July 24 to a week earlier on July 17. The show, under New Japan’s Strong banner, is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

No potential matches for Death Before Dishonor were mentioned in Fightful’s report. It would be expected that current Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, and ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez will be involved in the show.

While Gresham has not appeared in AEW since AEW Battle of the Belts II and Yuta has been busy wrestling in Best of the Super Juniors for New Japan, Joe, Martinez, and FTR have all remained active on AEW TV. Joe is currently involved in a feud with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, and has yet to have a match with any member of that trio.

Meanwhile, Martinez has defended her ROH Women’s World Championship several times on “AEW Dark: Elevation”, retaining over the likes of Trish Adora, Hyan, and Mazzeratti. As for FTR, the duo retained the ROH Tag Titles by no contest against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta) on “Dynamite” last week after interference from New Japan’s Jeff Cobb and The Great O’Khan. Along with AEW World Champion CM Punk, they defeated Max Caster and the Gunn Club on “AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]