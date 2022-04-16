Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Battle of the Belts 2 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced Card

* Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship

* Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship

* Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH World Championship

Coverage begins at 8pm EST.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]