The Best of the Super Juniors Tournament hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling continued last night in Akita, Japan. El Desperado vs. Wheeler Yuta was the main event of the night, and despite putting up a valiant fight against El Desperado, Wheeler took the loss and remains low in the current rankings.

Overall, El Desperado, El Phantasmo, Master Wato, Robbie Eagles, & El Lindaman were victorious in their respective matches and improve their BOTSJ record.

Below are the results from night six of the Tournament:

* B Block Match

El Desperado defeated Wheeler Yuta

* B Block Match

El Phantasmo defeated Titan

* B Block Match

Master Wato defeated BUSHI

* B Block Match

El Lindaman defeated TJP

* B Block Match

Robbie Eagles defeated DOUKI

* Shingo Takagi & Hiromu Takahashi defeated TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo defeated Dick Togo & SHO

* Tiger Mask, Alex Zayne, Ace Austin, & Clark Connors defeated Jado, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, YOH, & Ryusuke Taguchi

El Desperado and El Phantasmo are at the top of the rankings in B Block, with each man holding a 3-0 undefeated record.

You can see the updated standings for the tournament below:

A Block

* Taiji Ishimori — 6 points (3-0)

* Hiromu Takahashi — 6 points (3-0)

* Alex Zayne — 4 points (2-1)

* YOH — 4 points (2-1)

* Ace Austin — 4 points (2-1)

* Francesco Akira — 2 points (1-2)

* Ryusuke Taguchi — 2 points (1-2)

* SHO — 2 points (1-2)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 points (0-3)

* Clark Connors — 0 points (0-3)

B Block

* El Desperado — 6 points (3-0)

* El Phantasmo — 6 points (3-0)

* Robbie Eagles — 4 points (2-1)

* BUSHI — 4 points (2-1)

* El Lindaman — 4 points (2-1)

* TJP — 2 points (1-2)

* DOUKI — 2 points (1-2)

* Wheeler Yuta — 2 points (1-2)

* Titan — 0 points (0-3)

* Master Wato — 0 points (0-3)

The Best of the Super Juniors will continue this Tuesday with the A Block competing at Korakuen Hall.

