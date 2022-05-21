New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament continued last night at New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan. Several standout matches took place in block A including Taiji Ishimori vs. Alex Zayne and Ace Austin vs. Hiromu Takahashi.

The two winners of those matches, Ishimori and Hiromu, remain undefeated with their respective 3-0 records.

Below are the results from night five of the BOSJ Tournament:

* A Block match

Taiji Ishimori defeated Alex Zayne

* A Block match

Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ace Austin

* A Block match

YOH defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* A Block match

Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Francesco Akira

* A Block match

SHO defeated Clark Connors

* Wheeler Yuta, Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Titan, El Lindaman & Jado defeated El Phantasmo, Gedo & Dick Togo

The Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament will continue with their B Block this Sunday, May 22, in Akita, Japan.

The current standing for the tournament can be seen below:

A Block

* Taiji Ishimori — 6 points (3-0)

* Hiromu Takahashi — 6 points (3-0)

* Ace Austin — 4 points (2-1)

* Alex Zayne — 4 points (2-1)

* YOH — 4 points (2-1)

* Francesco Akira — 2 points (1-2)

* Ryusuke Taguchi — 2 points (1-2)

* SHO — 2 points (1-2)

* Clark Connors — 0 points (0-3)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 points (0-3)

B Block

* El Desperado — 4 points (2-0)

* El Phantasmo — 4 points (2-0)

* TJP — 2 points (1-1)

* BUSHI — 2 points (1-1)

* Robbie Eagles — 2 points (1-1)

* DOUKI — 2 points (1-1)

* El Lindaman — 2 points (1-1)

* Wheeler Yuta — 2 points (1-1)

* Master Wato — 0 points (0-2)

* Titan — 0 points (0-2)

