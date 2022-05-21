New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors Tournament continued last night at New Aomori Prefecture Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan. Several standout matches took place in block A including Taiji Ishimori vs. Alex Zayne and Ace Austin vs. Hiromu Takahashi.
The two winners of those matches, Ishimori and Hiromu, remain undefeated with their respective 3-0 records.
Below are the results from night five of the BOSJ Tournament:
* A Block match
Taiji Ishimori defeated Alex Zayne
* A Block match
Hiromu Takahashi defeated Ace Austin
* A Block match
YOH defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* A Block match
Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Francesco Akira
* A Block match
SHO defeated Clark Connors
* Wheeler Yuta, Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask defeated El Desperado, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku
* BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* Titan, El Lindaman & Jado defeated El Phantasmo, Gedo & Dick Togo
The Best of the Super Juniors 29 tournament will continue with their B Block this Sunday, May 22, in Akita, Japan.
The current standing for the tournament can be seen below:
A Block
* Taiji Ishimori — 6 points (3-0)
* Hiromu Takahashi — 6 points (3-0)
* Ace Austin — 4 points (2-1)
* Alex Zayne — 4 points (2-1)
* YOH — 4 points (2-1)
* Francesco Akira — 2 points (1-2)
* Ryusuke Taguchi — 2 points (1-2)
* SHO — 2 points (1-2)
* Clark Connors — 0 points (0-3)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru — 0 points (0-3)
B Block
* El Desperado — 4 points (2-0)
* El Phantasmo — 4 points (2-0)
* TJP — 2 points (1-1)
* BUSHI — 2 points (1-1)
* Robbie Eagles — 2 points (1-1)
* DOUKI — 2 points (1-1)
* El Lindaman — 2 points (1-1)
* Wheeler Yuta — 2 points (1-1)
* Master Wato — 0 points (0-2)
* Titan — 0 points (0-2)
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
5/22秋田大会で対戦するティタンとELPの前哨戦‼️
今宵は一体どんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @LIndamanowe & @Titan_cmll & @REAL_JADO × BULLET CLUB💀
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/rRC99udXFD
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
5/22秋田大会で対戦するBUSHIとワトの前哨戦‼️
スピーディーな攻防を展開💥
🆚 @TENZAN323 & @Master_Wato × @BUSHI_njpw & @Takagi__Shingo
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/HhMBIjG32B
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
開幕2連勝と波に乗るデスペラードと1勝1敗のユウタ‼️明日の直接対決ではどんな闘いを見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @RobbieEagles_ & @WheelerYuta & タイガーマスク × 鈴木軍🏴☠️
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/RAnbeWKPF4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
.@ClarkConnors "German Suplex"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/xJmk9Dv32m
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️
コナーズの入場時にSHOが背後から襲撃💥一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️
🆚 @ClarkConnors × @njpwShowT
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/4es4VFs4eC
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
.@francescoakira "La Quebrada"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/usqwIRdS68
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️
金丸の奇襲で試合スタート‼️金丸は連敗脱出なるか⁉️
🆚 YOH × @kmaru0923
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/n9TjhDJlZy
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
YOH "Whiskey Mist"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/BOO98goliU
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
.@The_Ace_Austin "HOUSE OF CARDS"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/cIkZUR48zy
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆青森大会‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️#BOSJ 2連覇中のヒロムとXDivision王者のオースティンが激突💥果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @TIMEBOMB1105 × @The_Ace_Austin
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/TTFqDJ0dab
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
.@TIMEBOMB1105 🤝 @The_Ace_Austin
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/4TVWOYVUGI
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
信じられない。。。
Taguchi, it's not over！🤬#njpw #bosj pic.twitter.com/ca9U940aj3
— AKIRA (フランシスコ・アキラ) (@francescoakira) May 21, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆(5/21)を公開‼️
＼
BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 Aブロック公式戦‼️
ジュニア王者石森と互角に渡り歩くアレックス・ゼイン‼️果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @AlexZayneSauce × @taiji_ishimori
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/YTqlIiS9yc
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
.@AlexZayneSauce "Baja Blast"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/MZZpJxjDL4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 21, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]c.com