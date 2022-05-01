As previously noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the return of their Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, which will begin on May 15 in Aichi. It will continue on through the Summer, with the finals of the tournament occurring on June 3.

During today’s Wrestling Dontaku show, New Japan revealed the competitors in block A and block B for this year’s tournament. Notable foreign talent featured in the lineup includes Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin, AEW’s Wheeler Yuta, and Alex Zayne.

Block A:

Ryusuke Taguchi

YOH

Clark Connors

Hiromu Takahashi

Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ace Austin

Alex Zayne

Francesco Akira

Taiji Ishimori

SHO

Block B:

Master Wato

Robbie Eagles

Titan

BUSHI

El Desperado

DOUKI

El Lindaman

Wheeler Yuta

TJP

El Phantasmo

Last year’s tournament saw Hiromu Takahashi become a three-time Best of the Super Juniors winner, winning the finals against YOH.

