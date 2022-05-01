As previously noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the return of their Best of the Super Juniors Tournament, which will begin on May 15 in Aichi. It will continue on through the Summer, with the finals of the tournament occurring on June 3.
During today’s Wrestling Dontaku show, New Japan revealed the competitors in block A and block B for this year’s tournament. Notable foreign talent featured in the lineup includes Impact Wrestling’s Ace Austin, AEW’s Wheeler Yuta, and Alex Zayne.
Block A:
Ryusuke Taguchi
YOH
Clark Connors
Hiromu Takahashi
Yoshinobu Kanemaru
Ace Austin
Alex Zayne
Francesco Akira
Taiji Ishimori
SHO
Block B:
Master Wato
Robbie Eagles
Titan
BUSHI
El Desperado
DOUKI
El Lindaman
Wheeler Yuta
TJP
El Phantasmo
Last year’s tournament saw Hiromu Takahashi become a three-time Best of the Super Juniors winner, winning the finals against YOH.
