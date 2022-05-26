With NJPW x AEW “Forbidden Door” approaching, New Japan stars are starting to make their AEW targets known.

During tonight’s AEW “Dynamite”, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) were set to defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero). The match was an impressive showcasing for both teams, especially considering the signature maneuvers dished out that were kicked out of, nevertheless.

As the match seemed to be nearing its end and Vice hit a Strong Zero on Harwood, Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan from NJPW’s United Empire stormed the ring and started demolishing everyone in sight. Before the segment ended, Cobb and Great-O-Khan sent both Harwood and Trent through tables on the outside of the ring. They then slid back into the ring and held the ROH Tag Titles over their heads, making their intentions known.

Cobb made an appearance in AEW before, being Jericho’s chosen opponent against Jon Moxley in February 2020. Despite losing that match, he impressed Tony Khan and other talents in AEW enough that he was reportedly offered a deal of some sort.

Other members of the United Empire stable in AEW include Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, T.J. Perkins, and Will Ospreay. It will be interesting to see if more members of the faction make their way to AEW programming in the coming weeks.

Together, O-Khan and Cobb are former IWGP Tag Team Champions, but they clearly have their sights set on adding to their list of titles earned.

Keep up with our full coverage of AEW “Dynamite” at this link!

The @ringofhonor World Tag Team Championship is on the line and the challengers #RoppongiVice (@trentylocks & @azucarRoc) make their way to the ring! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/nJ1OV6ZaBO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

The @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR (@DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR) are here in Las Vegas to put their titles on the line! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/nW3UtuUi0E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Flying cross armbreaker by @azucarRoc and @CashWheelerFTR forced to retreat out of the ring to escape! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/soLWTfLtcd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

#RoppongiVice pulling out all the stops tonight in this @ringofhonor World Tag Team title match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vMfbmc0FER — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

