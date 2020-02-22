AEW officials have reportedly offered a contract to free agent Jeff Cobb.

Cobb made his in-ring debut for AEW at the Dynamite show in Atlanta this past Wednesday, losing to Jon Moxley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hadn't met Cobb until this week.

There's no word yet on if Cobb is considering the contract, but it was offered to him just this past week, according to the report. Cobb's first appearance for AEW came last week when it was revealed that AEW World Champion Chris Jericho "hired" Cobb to take out Moxley.

We've noted how AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has wanted to sign Cobb to a full-time deal for some time, but Cobb is focused on working as a free agent, doing dates for ROH and NJPW as well, and working in Japan as much as possible. Cody had been trying to get Cobb to start since the first of the year after his ROH deal expired, but as of his debut, Cobb had only agreed to a few dates for this feud with Moxley and Jericho going into their match at Revolution next weekend.

It was said that AEW's contract offer would allow Cobb to still work dates for NJPW, but that's where talks left off. There's no word yet on what the pay or length of the contract was.

Rhodes discussed Cobb during a media call this past week and said a potential deal between the two sides is still in gestation.

"That's still in gestation. Jeff works with New Japan, ROH and now he works for AEW. I'm a big fan of Jeff Cobb because I like shooters in wrestling. I don't try to consider myself one with my limited amateur background but I think he's one. He's a tank and is a special athlete. So I think it's in gestation. I would hope he maybe pursues a longer thing with AEW but I don't want it to impede on anything that he's doing in his soul if that makes sense. If he wants to travel the globe and do other things, then have it," Cody said, adding that all AEW contracts are different and tailored to meet the desires of the talent. He continued, "We do have Jeff for more than just the Atlanta show but I'd love to see Jeff in more of a long-term deal with us. He's a special talent."

Stay tuned for updates on Cobb's AEW future.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

