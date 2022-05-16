Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Dark Elevation Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

* Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Trish Adora for the ROH Women’s World Championship

* Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland vs. Chaos Project

* Alex Reynolds vs. Brody King

* The Acclaimed & Gunn Club vs. Zack Clayton, Bryce Donovan, GKM, & Lucas Chase

* Brandon Cutler vs. Bear Bronson

* Yuka Sakazaki & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura

* Eric James & VSK vs. Evil Uno & 10

AEW Dark: Elevation starts at 7 pm EST/6 pm EST tonight!

