The recently crowned ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez will be in action on this week’s AEW “Dark: Elevation”.

The show premieres new episodes every Monday on AEW’s YouTube Channel at 7 p.m. EST, and this week, there will be six matches featured. Mercedes will be at the top of the card when she put the belt on the line against Hyan.

Other standout matches fans may want to tune in for include Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade (w/ The Bunny) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison).

You can see the full card below:

* ROH Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Hyan

* Lee Moriarty vs. Alex Reynolds

* J.D. Griffey vs. Ethan Page

* Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

* Mysterious Q vs. Anthony Ogogo

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts