Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a clash between the original ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo and the interim ROH Women’s Champion Mercedez Martinez. The two women had a one-on-one match to settle the score and determine the undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

The finish of the bout saw Mercedes Martinez defeat Deonna Purrazzo by submission with a surfboard dragon sleeper to become the official Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

Defining herself as the ‘Undisputed’Women’s Champion is just the latest feat in the lengthy career of Mercedes Martinez. She is a former women’s champion in over ten different wrestling promotions, including Shimmer, IWA Mid-South Wrestling, and now, Ring of Honor.

In a media scrum following the ROH SuperCard of Honor show last month, Tony Khan addressed the situation with Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedez Martinez both earning ROH Women’s Titles.

At the time, Tony was uncertain when Purrazzo would be available to defend her ROH Title, so he chose to have an interim champion in the meantime. That led to the final showdown tonight to prove who would come out on the top of the ROH women’s division.

“Mercedes is a legendary wrestler for ROH and a legendary wrestler for the division, and now a great interim champion,” Khan explained. “Deonna is a little bit of an interesting situation because she is the lineal champion, but she also has other contractual obligations with other companies, so I don’t know when we will get to decide on the undisputed title. But there’s a lot of exciting stuff happening in the division.”

Stay tuned to our full live coverage of AEW Dynamite at this link!

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]