Another potential new logo for Ring of Honor has surfaced in a trademark filing. Tony Khan’s holding company for ROH filed an application for the new trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office on May 12, 2022.

The “Goods & Services” listed for the word mark are listed below:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

ROH Acquisition Co., LLC filed another trademark application on May 6. The company’s address is listed as TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, which is the home stadium of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s sale of Ring of Honor to Tony Khan closed earlier this month. Khan has stated that he is pursuing plans for a weekly Ring of Honor TV series and future pay-per-views, but nothing has been announced yet. For now, Khan is featuring ROH on AEW programming.

“I think it’s the best way to keep the champions, and the championship belts in the spotlight and the forefront of wrestling is to have the Ring Of Honor champions involved with AEW right now,” Khan said during an interview last month. “As we’ve had champions from companies from all over the world defending their titles, including New Japan Pro Wrestling and AAA recently.”

Another possible new ROH logo was included in a recent ROH Acquisition Co., LLC trademark filing! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vYDXqeLEj5 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]