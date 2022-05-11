Tony Khan’s holding company for Ring of Honor has filed an application for a new trademark. The filing was submitted to the United States Patent & Trademark Office on May 6, 2022. The “Goods & Services” listed for the word mark are listed below:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20020000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20020000

The applicant listed for the filing is ROH Acquisition Co., LLC. Its address is listed as TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, which is the home stadium of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s sale of Ring of Honor to Tony Khan closed last week and Khan has stated that he is pursuing plans for a weekly ROH TV series and future pay-per-views, but nothing has been announced yet.

Khan indicated that much of ROH’s future will be determined by his discussions with AEW’s media partner WarnerMedia.

The following logo that we have included below is a mock-up used for the trademark filing and does not reflect what could be the final, new ROH logo.

Thoughts on the new ROH logo? pic.twitter.com/BMjPm7zyzD — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 11, 2022

