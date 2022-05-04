A major story that emerged earlier this year was Tony Khan’s acquisition of the longstanding wrestling promotion, Ring of Honor. During the March 2, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed the big news and promised fans that the legacy of ROH will stay intact with this new chapter.

AEW/ROH owner, Tony Khan, has now taken to social media to announce that the final sale has gone through and all is official.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT! It’s a stacked card + my 1st day as @ringofhonor owner (the sale just closed), & we’ll crown an undisputed ROH Women’s World Champion! Thank you everyone watching Dynamite Tonight,” Tony writes on Twitter.

Tony Khan previously indicated that the announcement was not related to any individual talent acquisition, and instead, it was a new business deal for AEW that would shape the future of both brands. He recently stated that keeping the details quiet was because the AEW legal team had him under NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) until everything was finalized.

In the press release from the night of the announcement, Joe Koff, former Chief Operating Officer for Ring of Honor, explained how current people involved with the company were excited to see Tony takeover.

“Ring of Honor has produced some of the best professional wrestlers over the past 20 years, but more importantly, it created a family. I will be forever grateful to everyone in the ROH family who has worked tirelessly for the past two decades to take ROH to levels previously unimagined,” said Joe Koff, Chief Operating Officer, Ring of Honor Wrestling. “Tony has the utmost appreciation and respect for Ring of Honor, and I’m truly excited to see how he continues the legacy.”

