Ring of Honor (ROH) owner Tony Khan announced Sunday night that the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place July 23 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Khan made the announcement during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum.

The announcement lines up with PWInsder’s earlier report which confirmed that this year’s Death Before Dishonor will take place in Lowell, Massachusetts. The report also noted that the AEW/ROH crew will be in Massachusetts during the fourth week of July for tapings of “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage.”

This will be ROH’s second event since Khan purchased the promotion in March, following the Supercard of Honor event. During the March pay-per-view, Jonathan Gresham defeated Bandido to become the undisputed ROH World Champion in the main event. The show ended with Samoa Joe returning to ROH, helping Gresham fight off Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

On last week’s AEW “Rampage,” Gresham made a rare appearance and seemed to accept a challenge from Lee Moriarty for a title match. However, Tully Blanchard would interrupt the segment, suggesting that one of his stable members – Brian Cage, Kaun or Toa Liona – is more deserving of a title shot against Gresham. This led to Gresham challenging Blanchard’s stable to a future tag team match. While note announced, a Gresham & Moriarty vs. Tully Blanchard Enterprises bout is expected to take place soon.

Next month’s ROH pay-per-view will be the 19th edition of Death Before Dishonor, an event that has been held every since 2003 (except in 2020, due to the pandemic). During last year’s Death Before Dishonor, held at the 2300 Arena (ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez (FKA Rok-C) defeated Miranda Alize to become the inaugural ROH Women’s champion. The main event saw Bandido retain the ROH World title over Brody King, Demonic Flamita, and EC3 in Four Corner Survival Elimination match.

#DeathBeforeDishonor Sat, July 23, 2022, tickets on sale Friday, July 8 at 10am ET https://t.co/Rhs16o0rw4 and https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn pic.twitter.com/tHy6ghQOUL — Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2022

