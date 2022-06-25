Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Rampage” viewing party. Tonight’s episode was recorded Wednesday night at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show:

Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix

Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb

The DKC vs. HOOK

Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez in action

Our live coverage will begin at 10 PM ET.

We’re on the air! Excalibur, Taz, and Chris Jericho are on commentary.

Andrade El Idolo vs. Rey Fenix

Both men are already in the ring. The bell rings and we’re underway.

Andrade grabs an arm bar. Fenix spins out of it and grabs his own arm bar and grabs a headlock. Fenix comes off the ropes but Andrade avoids and it ends in a stalemate. Another exchange leads to a hurricanrana but Andrade responds with his own.

Fenix charges into a boot by Andrade. Andrade sends Fenix into the ropes but Fenix hits his rewind spinning kick. Fenix tries for a suplex but Andrade overpowers him and goes into the Three Amigos. Fenix escapes the third suplex and goes into his own Three Amigos and completes the trifecta.

Fenix climbs to the top turnbuckle. Andrade rolls to the floor. Fenix hops to the top rope and hits a somersault splash onto Andrade on the floor. He puts Andrade back into the ring but Andrade avoids another dive. Fenix outmaneuvers him for a German suplex with a bridge for a 2-count.

Fenix runs up the corner but Andrade pushes him off. Fenix crashes all the way to the floor and we go to a picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break, Andrade has Fenix grounded with a bodyslam. Andrade climbs to the top turnbuckle. Fenix cuts him off with a chop. Fenix goes up to meet him. Andrade hangs Fenix upside-down and hits a double stomp from the top for a 2-count.

Andrade sets up Fenix in the corner. Andrade charges but Fenix hits a kick and then hits a double stomp of his own. Fenix tries a cutter but Andrade escapes. Fenix springs to the top rope and hits a missile dropkick. Fenix hits his rolling pop-up cutter. That gets a 2-count.

Fenix climbs to the top turnbuckle. Andrade gets his knees up to counter the frog splash and hooks Fenix for a 2-count.

Fenix and Andrade trade strikes in the center of the ring. Andrade ends the exchange with a big overhand chop. Fenix pushes Andrade into the ropes but Fenix misses his tightrope walk kick and crotches himself on the top rope. Andrade sets up Fenix against the ring post on the apron but Fenix avoids the running knees and Andrade crashes into the post and crumples to the floor.

Fenix goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a double stomp to Andrade’s back while he’s standing on the floor. We go to another picture-in-picture break.

Back from the break, both men are on the top rope. Fenix hits an inverted Spanish Fly from the top rope with both men landing on their faces. Jose The Assistant helps Andrade get his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin attempt.

Jose passes the tablet to Andrade. Referee Aubrey Edwards catches him and takes it away. Andrade goes to the eyes of Fenix and dropkicks Fenix in the knee. Fenix kicks him away to break a Figure Four attempt. Fenix flies into the corner with a spinning kick and Andrade spills to the floor.

Fenix hits a big tope con hiro onto Andrade on the floor. In the ring, Jose and Alex Abrahantes get into it. Outside the ring, Rush appears and kicks Fenix between the legs. He rolls Fenix back into the ring. Andrade hits his El Idolo DDT and gets the pin.

Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix via pinfall

Andrade and Rush pose in La Faccion Ingobernable t-shirts in the ring after the match. Rush rips off Fenix’s mask. Penta Oscuro runs down with his shovel and the LFI crew retreat.

Backstage, Eddie Kingston hypes up Forbidden Door. Kingston says the bigger deal is Blood & Guts. Kingston says he won’t be satisfied until he tastes Chris Jericho’s blood. He says he wants to know what a coward’s blood tastes like.

Back to the commentary table, Jericho is appalled at Kingston’s comments. He says Kingston belongs in a cage.

We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break, we’re backstage with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Strickland knows they haven’t been on the same page but they’ve been stacking wins and they have a match against Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado at Forbidden Door.

Back in the arena, Serena Deeb makes her entrance. She’s followed by Mercedes Martinez making her own entrance.

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb vs. Laynie Luck & Sierra

Deeb starts off against Sierra. Deeb quickly ties her up and floors her with a chop. Luck tags in. Deeb controls her with an arm bar and tags in Martinez. Luck tries a rollup but Martinez kicks out and retaliates with a spinebuster.

Deeb blind tags into the match and ties up Luck’s legs while she slaps her in the face. Sierra charges in but Martinez cuts her off and choke slams her onto Luck. Deeb bridges while Luck is in the leglock but Luck fights to the bottom rope to break the hold. Martinez tags in.

Martinez charges into the corner with a forearm. Deeb tags in and she and Martinez hits a series of charges into the corner on Luck. They lift Luck and hang her over the top rope. There’s a little miscommunication between Deeb and Martinez. Sierra comes into the ring. Deeb cuts her off. They both lock on their submission holds and get the win.

Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck & Sierra via submission

A little pushing and shoving after the match between Deeb and Martinez but they cut away from it.

We go to prerecorded comments from Tully Blanchard showing off his new stable.

We go to a commercial break.

