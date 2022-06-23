The Friday, June 24 edition of “AEW Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after the live episode of “Dynamite” went off the air.

During the tapings, former ROH World Champion Rush made his official AEW TV debut, less than a month after appearing at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Rush arrived during the opening contest between Andrade El Idolo and Rey Fenix.

Rush helped Andrade pick up the win by hitting Fenix with a low blow while Jose and Alex Abrahantes were arguing in the ring, distracting the referee. The distraction led Andrade to finish off Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT. After the match, Andrade and Rush unmasked Fenix until Penta Oscuro made the save with his shovel.

Below are full spoilers from the “AEW Rampage” tapings [H/T PWInsider]:

– Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Taz were on commentary. Prior to the show, Jericho said the entire crowd deserved a fireball to the face for booing him on “Dynamite” earlier in the night.

– Eddie Kingston cut a promo and said everyone was excited for Forbidden Door but he won’t be satisfied until he tasted Chris Jericho’s blood at next week’s Blood and Guts. He wanted to know how a coward’s blood tastes.

– Serena Deeb & ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Sierra & Laynie Luck in a quick match.

– Hook defeated NJPW Dojo’s The DKC with Redrum.

– IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler in the main event. Cobb scored the pin with Tour of the Islands. Dax Harwood attacked O-Khan after the bout. Will Ospreay attacked but Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice made the save and there was a big brawl to end the show. In the midst of the brawl, Eddie Kingston attacked Chris Jericho at the commentary booth and began stabbing at him with something. Everyone brawled for a long, long time.

– Caprice Coleman was out with the announcers for the main event.

After they went off the air, Eddie Kingston cut a promo promising “to murder” Chris Jericho.

AEW President Tony Khan came out and said AEW would be filming one more match and put over ROH Tag Team Champions FTR. He also teased both ROH and AEW returning to Milwaukee for future shows.

