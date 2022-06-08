One of the big surprises to come out of AEW Double or Nothing was the AEW debut of Rush, the former CMLL and Ring of Honor star who reunited with long-time friend and Los Ingobernables co-founder Andrade El Idolo. But what exactly is the former Ring of Honor World Champion’s status in AEW?

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Rush provided an update on where he and AEW stand at this moment, as well as his thoughts on his debut segment.

“I am grateful to Tony Khan for giving me the opportunity,” Rush said. “We are still under talks and negotiations. For now, there are just dates (not a full-time contract). I already did the first jump (step), which is being in the PPV, and not just a segment, but they gave it the value that both Rush and Andrade have. They left that promo for the end. Nobody expected it, not even my own family.”

Rush has yet to appear in the ring for AEW, likely because Andrade has been away on his honeymoon following his marriage to WWE star Charlotte Flair (a wedding Rush of course attended). But while he doesn’t yet have a full-time contract and has worked steadily in Mexico this year, he was sure to let it be known his biggest plans are in the US with AEW.

“For now, my objective is AEW,” Rush declared. “I am now in AEW and I want to face the biggest names. I want everything! I am not going for the minimum. You name it! CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, (Jon) Moxley, Samoa Joe, the best they have (to offer).

“Imagine Rush vs Samoa Joe. There’s a lot of material. Bryan Danielson vs Toro Blanco Rush, two ex ROH World Champions against each other. There’s Moxley, which they state is the most extreme one. They need to see a real Mexican badass. A lot of people have requested this match… Rush vs. Kenny Omega. We can finally have that match.”

