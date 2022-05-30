Former CMLL star Rush made his AEW debut during tonight’s Double Or Nothing.

In a taped segment with Andrade El Idolo, it was revealed that Rush is his new business partner.

Andrade and Rush were the founding members of the stable Los Ingobernables, while they were in CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). Rush was with CMLL for 10 years, from 2009 to 2019.

Rush is also known for his feud with LA Park, who wrestled in WCW as La Parka.

While in Ring of Honor from 2018 to 2021, Rush held the ROH World Title twice. He was in the faction, La Faccion Ingobernable, with his brother Dragon Lee, his father La Bestia Del Ring, Kenny King, and Amy Rose.

Rush is also brothers with AAA wrestler Dralistico.

Below are highlights:

