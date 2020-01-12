ROH Honor Reigns Supreme was tonight in Concord, North Carolina at the Abarrus Arena. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) (with Amy Rose) defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King, and Marty Scurll) in the main event.

Below are the results:

* Rey Horus defeated Andrew Everett

* Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle defeated The Briscoes and PJ Black and Brian Johnson

* Sumie Sakai defeated Nicole Savoy

* Dak Draper defeated Danhausen

* Alex Zayne defeated Bandido

* LifeBlood (Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins) defeated Vincent and Bateman (with Vita VonStarr and Chuckles) via DQ

* Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brawler Milonas) and Two Guys, 1 Tag (Silas Young and Josh Woods)

* Flip Gordon defeated Flamita

* La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) (with Amy Rose) defeated Villain Enterprises (PCO, Brody King, and Marty Scurll)