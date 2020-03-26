Current ROH World Champion Rush recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his plans when ROH comes back and Los Ingobernables.

In the interview, the champion spoke about how once Ring of Honor is back running, he wants to be the face of the company and champion for a long time. Rush won the ROH title on February 29 at Gateway to Honor in a triple threat match against PCO and Mark Haskins. He was supposed to wrestle Haskins at the Ring of Honor 18th Anniversary Show, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus. All of ROH's events are canceled through the end of May.

"I would like to become the face of ROH and the champion for a long time, and make Los Ingobernables the strongest group in the world," said Rush. "Kenny King, Dragon Lee, Rush, and one more is coming—you will see him soon. Los Ingobernables will dominate Ring of Honor."

Rush also hopes that Los Ingobernables will be given the opportunity to represent Ring of Honor in NJPW.

"I hope that Los Ingobernables will be given the opportunity to represent Ring of Honor in NJPW to create new rivalries," said Rush. "It has been a great decision to sign with Ring of Honor."

To read the full interview, please click here.