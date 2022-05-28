Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico attended by several wrestlers. The couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown

As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) were in attendance.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair walked his daughter down the aisle.

According to People.com, Charlotte was supported by eight bridesmaids – her sister, sister-in-law, Andrade’s sister and Fanene. Andrade’s eight uncles were his groomsmen.

We noted earlier how Flair was written off WWE TV earlier this month, after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at the “WrestleMania Backlash” premium live event. WWE announced that Flair suffered a “fracture of the radius” and would be out indefinitely. As per storyline, Flair suffered a broken arm after being being put in an armbar through a chair by Rousey in their “I Quit” Match.

In an earlier interview, Charlotte joked that she had to lose her SmackDown Women’s Title prior to the wedding, or it would have upset Andrade.

“We have a date, it’s this summer in Mexico. I have my dress,” Charlotte told BT Sport. “I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”

The newlyweds are reportedly headed to Costa Rica for their honeymoon.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to the happy couple.

Congratulations To My Beautiful Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE & @AndradeElIdolo! Wishing You Nothing But Love & Happiness! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/NU8cZx1rvs — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 28, 2022

aww congrats to charlotte and andrade on getting married! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uoq8Rgoryw — sindi!⛈| sad mavs fan (@sashasprescott) May 28, 2022

Oooooh so THIS is why Finn Balor wasn’t on #WWERAW this past week . He’s attending Charlotte and Andrade’s wedding 💒 pic.twitter.com/95lzXUn6wG — ✨𝕽𝖔𝖇 ✨ (@x_rob_) May 27, 2022

Andrade El Ídolo & Charlotte Flair en su primer desfile como marido y mujer mientras el GOAT, The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, aplaude a su pareja favorita. pic.twitter.com/MJuv6ZYXSI — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 28, 2022

Fray Tormenta casó a Andrade El Ídolo y Charlotte Flair en México en una boda sumamente hermosa. Muy feliz de ver a mi gente triunfar en el amor. ¡Que vivan los novios! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uHuigJl61C — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) May 28, 2022

Charlotte Flair & Andrade have officially tied the knot! pic.twitter.com/VbyoMHKXsd — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) May 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖊 🌍 (@world_chardrade)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖊 🌍 (@world_chardrade)

