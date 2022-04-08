Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani for BT Sport and talked about her desire to start a family one day. Right now, she is engaged to Andrade El Idolo, and revealed that she does want to have children at some point.

“No, I want babies. I am such a planner, I know you can’t all the time,” she said. “But seeing Ronda and Becky both with a family on the road it’s very, not inspiring, but like, you can have it all as a woman in this industry and they’re showing everyone that. I guess it’s like, when is the right time to take a break, when is the right time to leave? But I still want to do this, I’ve been on top since 2015. Good, bad, or indifferent storylines, but I definitely want all of that.”

Charlotte Flair also revealed that they have set a date for their wedding, which will take place this summer. However, Andrade doesn’t want her to have hair like she would when in gimmick.

“We have a date. It’s this summer in Mexico, I have my dress,” she stated. “I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘what does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”

Of course, Andrade is currently part of the AEW roster, and Ric Flair is no longer with the company either. Reflecting on that is something that Charlotte Flair got emotional about, as her best friends are gone. She pointed out that both of them would have gone to bat for her.

“A little difficult at first, because I was like, ‘my two best friends are gone.’ But now I am just used to it,” she emotionally said. “It sucked because they’re my people, they would do anything for me, you know, go to bat. But Manny had to make career decisions, and seeing him do so well is so important. My dad comes and goes, that wasn’t as hard.

“It’s just hard to see the couples in the back get to have that time together. And I would do anything to have that time with Manny because that’s how we met, was on the road. But him being happy, to me, is what’s important, and he knows how much this means to me. It’s just making the schedules work, and we will do anything to make it work. I just don’t have that ride or die from town to town.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

