TMZ caught up with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as she was traveling through the airport. As they asked her a few questions, the topic of Ronda Rousey’s recent injury was brought up.

As previously mentioned, Rousey suffered a labial frenulum tear, which is the little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw. Charlotte believes that if what they have been doing in the buildup to WrestleMania left her injured, she’s curious to see how she feels after their match.

“She’ll be more injured. If [she’s got a minor injury now], I can’t wait to see WrestleMania,” Flair said.

With nearly every accolade in WWE having been achieved, Charlotte is confident that this will be another night to showcase her talent. But when it comes to Ronda Rousey, Flair thinks she has a lot to prove in her first Championship match since returning to WWE.

“I don’t think I have anything left to prove. It’s Ronda that has something to prove, not me.”

Before the interview concluded, Charlotte was adamant that the interviewer and fans alike “never forget who [she is].”

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair will take place on Night One of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday, April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. You can see the full lineup for Night One at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]