WWE has announced a change for the WrestleMania 38 bout for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.
Tonight’s RAW saw Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in a non-title match. Per the stipulation, Morgan and Ripley have been added to the WrestleMania match to make it a Triple Threat because they picked up the win on RAW. The match will now feature Morgan and Ripley vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Carmella and Vega.
WWE has also confirmed the Triple Threat for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.
WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:
Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)
Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Night One Match
Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio
Night One Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin
Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)
Night Two Match
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn
Night Two Match
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles
RUMORED OR EXPECTED MATCHES:
Kevin Owens vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
Seth Rollins vs. TBA
WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. Ricochet (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
TBA vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Multi-Team Match
Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. TBA vs. The Usos (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor (c)
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]