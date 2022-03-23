Ronda Rousey recently suffered a tear in her mouth, but she says she is fine and apparently will not miss any kind of ring time.

Rousey noted during her latest Facebook Gaming stream that she suffered a tear of the labial frenulum, which is the thin piece of tissue in the mouth that connects the gums to the upper lip. Rousey also commented on how she hasn’t been feeling well due to exhaustion.

“Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw,” she said. “I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like crap. I’ve literally sounded like this all day.”

Rousey added, “So tired, Po [her daughter] was so fussy on the plane on the way back and just, you know, SmackDown was a very physical day. I’m sore, I’m sick, I’m tired.”

Rousey is scheduled to headline Night One of WrestleMania 38 with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair on Saturday, April 2. Rousey discussed the WrestleMania card during her latest Facebook Gaming stream, and said she’s excited about the possibility of Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins happening.

“Or the possibility of Seth [Rollins] and Cody [Rhodes]. I’m excited about the possibility. I never got to see Cody wrestle live. He left right before I got there,” she said.

WWE has not confirmed Rhodes’ signing as of this writing, but it was recently reported that he signed his new contract around two weeks ago, and that he is expected to be a member of the RAW roster. The WrestleMania match with Rollins is also not confirmed as of this writing, but sources have reported that WWE plans to re-debut Rhodes during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes vs. Rollins, Rousey and WrestleMania 38.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]