Cody Rhodes’ sister says their father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, would be proud if he could see what’s next.

Teil Rhodes took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a photo of Cody and Dusty, and potentially gave some insight into Cody’s future.

“I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next,” Teil wrote.

Rhodes has not responded to the tweet as of this writing.

Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes left AEW in February, shocking the pro wrestling world. After weeks of rumors and speculation, it was reported last week that Rhodes has signed a new contract with WWE, and is set to return to the company during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

Rhodes has been rumored to face Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but it’s also been reported that he will be on the RAW After WrestleMania for his return. Current plans reportedly have Rhodes being on the RAW roster.

New AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa recently had the following to say about Brandi and Cody Rhodes’ exit from AEW.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Rosa said. “I really respect Cody and Brandi on a personal level. But you know, people have to do what they have to do, right? I sent them a really nice message and I sent a message to both of them. And I was a little sad they were gone, because Cody was always, like he always received me with his smile and we used to do a community outreach together.

“So he’s the one who I contacted, it was my husband actually to contact him, to get me on the community outreach and it was really sweet to see that part of him and the relationship that he had with the fans. The same with Brandi, she always was like that with Heels, and she was always very active with that stuff. So when people leave, we have to be flexible and some people have to take roles that people left open for it. So I wish them nothing but the best and it was a pleasure to work with both of them, definitely.”

I knew my old man best and I know he would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next. pic.twitter.com/ZT5LpvJ13a — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) March 20, 2022

