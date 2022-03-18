Cody Rhodes has officially signed with WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

According to the report, Rhodes signed with WWE 10-14 days ago.

Johnson noted that the current plan is to have Rhodes debut Wrestlemania weekend. As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has been rumored to take place at WrestleMania 38. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that the match was still listed internally for next month’s event. WWE has been running an angle with Rollins currently not being able to find a path to WrestleMania.

Rhodes is expected to be on the Raw brand.

More shortly.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]