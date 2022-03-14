At least one AEW EVP believes free agent wrestler Cody Rhodes is bound for WWE, according to Fightful Select.

The report noted that as of last weekend, at least one AEW EVP “fully believed that Cody Rhodes was signed or was signing with WWE and would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.”

The news outlet added they haven’t been able to confirm Rhodes’ WWE status or potential debut date.

Last week, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rhodes’ WWE situation was “back up in the air,” with WWE creative being asked to hold off on plans until Rhodes signs a WWE contract. The report also noted that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was previously penciled in for WrestleMania 38, but that was when Rhodes was expected to sign with WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer, upper-level WWE sources “don’t know what happened with the Rhodes talks” and have halted all Rhodes-related plans. With Monday’s RAW being held in Jacksonville, there has been a lot of chatter on social media of Rhodes returning to WWE TV this week. Stay tuned for updates.

