As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes has officially signed with WWE, and the current plan is for him to debut at WrestleMania 38 weekend.

As noted, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has been rumored for WrestleMania. Rhodes is also expected to be part of the WWE RAW brand.

According to a new report from FightFul Select, WWE is planning for Rhodes to be at the RAW after WrestleMania 38 on Monday, April 4.

It was also noted in the report that WWE sources have indicated that there have been internal discussions about flying Cody Rhodes in private to avoid the publicity of him popping up at the airport before WrestleMania.

