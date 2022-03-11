SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was a guest on Superstar Crossover recently.

During the podcast, the Queen was asked a question by a previous guest, AEW’s Ricky Starks. He said, “who, between Charlotte Flair and Ricky Starks has the best Spear? And why is it, Ricky Starks?”

“I feel like I don’t have to say mine is the best, to be the best,” Charlotte Flair stated. “Because when someone says theirs is the best, it’s because that they don’t have the confidence.”

Charlotte Flair then spoke about her and Andrade.

The two are in a real-life relationship, which was the case during his time within WWE. However, the company did not use them on television as they have with other couples such as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The Queen revealed why that was the case, believing it is something easy that people can always fall back on.

“I think we are just so focused on our careers individually,” she said. “We can come together, well now we are at different companies, but I mean that’s just something that would be easy to put together. So, why do it now when it’s something that you can always fall back on?”

Charlotte Flair is currently engaged in a storyline with Ronda Rousey on the blue brand. They are set to compete in the main event of night one for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One Segment

O Show with Steve Austin

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

