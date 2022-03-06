SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Hot 97 about her fiance, Andrade El Idolo. Of course, the two work in different places. She touched on how fans like to make a big deal out of that. However, the Queen believes they want each company to be successful, as well as each other.

“In terms of my fiance, I think everyone likes to dream and play with this, ‘oh my gosh, he’s over there and she’s here. And she’s going to leave or he’s going to leave.’ No, he wants to be successful, I want to be successful,” Flair said. “We encourage each other. I don’t tease things for attention, or put things out there so I can get clicks or likes and get attention, like, ‘oh, she liked an AEW tweet.’

“Come on, guys, I’ve been the face of the women’s division in WWE for how long now? And my fiance made a decision, what I think was best for him. But just because he’s at another company doesn’t mean there needs to be drama behind it. If anything, we want both companies to do well for the competition.”

Charlotte Flair also discussed her WrestleMania 38 opponent. She reflected on her match with Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series in 2018, believing that she earned Ronda’s respect that night.

“I think Survivor Series, I earned her respect. We had no build, we had no story, it was a last-minute thing, and I think we went out there and killed it, and just gave a taste of what she and I are capable of. So I am looking forward to WrestleMania,” she said. “I don’t expect anything less than what we already have delivered.”

That respect goes both ways, as Charlotte Flair praised Ronda for the work she did during her first run. Flair compared the former UFC star to Kurt Angle in terms of how quickly she picked up the business.

“Absolutely,” Charlotte said on if Ronda earned her respect. “What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss. She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she went out there and she reminded me of Kurt Angle.

“She picked it up so quickly. It’s all about instinct and she has the instinct, and that’s half the battle. You can be in this business for a long time and never figure out instinct, in my opinion.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Hot 97 with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

