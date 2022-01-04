On AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash this past Friday night, Andrade El Idolo distracted Darby Allin following his match with Anthony Bowens, allowing Bowens and Max Caster to beat Allin up. Now Andrade is teasing bringing in a future family member to help him in a potential match with Allin and Allin’s partner Sting. In a tweet early January 4, Andrade suggested adding Ric Flair into the issue, going as far to tag him in the tweet.

“Hello!!!” Andrade tweeted. “Kid Darby Allin. Nice to meet you sir Sting. Remember I have many friends in the business, but just one father in law.”

Andrade is engaged to Ric Flair’s daughter, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, and was previously accompanied by Flair for his AAA Mega Championship match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX. Flair is also a long-time rival of Sting, and the two recently interacted on Twitter following Sting’s performance at AEW Holiday Bash in Greensboro.

It was widely expected Ric Flair would join AEW as an associate of Andrade after getting his release from WWE in the summer before Flair faced renewed accusations of sexual assault following Dark Side of the Ring’s episode on The Plane Ride From Hell. Flair has since said he’s both open to working for AEW and also not looking to sign with the promotion. No one from AEW has commented on Flair.

