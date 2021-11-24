After asking for and receiving his release from WWE just a few months ago, Ric Flair has made the news several times referencing AEW and teasing a potential appearance.

Just a few days ago, Ric Flair took to social media to state that if TNT wants to pop a rating, they should put him and CM Punk in a segment together on AEW. The 2x WWE Hall of Famer stated a day later that he had no interest in signing with AEW and just shared the post to have some fun.

Fast forward to this week on the latest episode of the Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast and the wrestling legend opened that door back open. The Nature Boy revealed that he told Vince McMahon to his face when he asked for his release that as long as the company didn’t do any stupid stuff towards him, then he’d never work for the competition.

Since then, WWE has removed Ric Flair from the opening TV intro and removed tons of his merchandise. Flair spoke about the prospects of joining AEW and revealed whether or not he’s had conversations with Tony Khan about becoming All Elite.

“There were no discussions at all,” Flair said. “I told Vince McMahon and my word is pretty much my bond: unless they do something really stupid to me, that I would never ever go to work for the competition. And now they’ve done some really stupid stuff so that door has opened. But I’ve certainly not talked to Tony [Khan], I haven’t heard a word from him. I watch all the shows, appreciate the athletes and the people that are involved in it but I’m not actively in discussions with anybody.

“Yes, I would go to work for Tony Khan but I will never go back to WWE.”

