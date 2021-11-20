Ric Flair tells AEW if they are looking for a big TV rating that he and CM Punk should have a chat.

“Never forget this moment. We can make history again, brother!” Flair wrote. “If you want a rating, let us talk for ten minutes! @AEW @CMPunk”

The “moment” Flair is referring to in the photo is when he teamed up with CM Punk on an episode of WWE ECW in 2008. The two defeated Elijah Burke and Shelton Benjamin.

This isn’t the first time Ric Flair spoke about Punk this week though. On his new Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer questioned what Bryan Danielson and Punk have contributed to AEW.

“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what [CM Punk and Bryan Danielson] have contributed to,” Flair said. “Yes, as you said, they’re certainly both big stars in the business, both had a lot of success. But I don’t know how to answer that question because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings.

“I mean, I think they’ll go up, but to me, that show should never do less than 1.1 million. If they get there once, bring in all this talent, and then go back [under 1 million], then there’s something wrong.”

Punk faces QT Marshall on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.