On tonight’s AEW Rampage, QT Marshall of The Factory issued a challenge to CM Punk for next week’s AEW Dynamite which will be held in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

Marshall told Tony Schiavone in a backstage segment: “Next week it’s Wednesday Night Dynamite, Thanksgiving Eve, Chicago, Illinois, and I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than by beating up CM Punk in his hometown.

“Now Phil, I know you’re gonna try and walk away from this challenge like you walked away from everything else in your past, but why don’t you do Chicago a favor and come to Dynamite and fight me like the man the Windy City morons think you actually are? I mean, unless you’re worried that I’m gonna embarrass you and put you to sleep in your hometown.”

Later on Rampage, Punk accepted Marshall’s challenge.

You can watch a video clip of Marshall challenging Punk below.