Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

Commentators Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to AEW Rampage! We kick things off with a thrilling showdown between Darby Allin and Billy Gunn!

Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Billy Gunn (w/The Gunn Club)