In a preview released on Twitter for the return of the Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, we see a clip of the show where The Nature Boy is asked about CM Punk and Bryan Danielson signing with AEW. Flair agrees that the two men are major stars in the world of professional wrestling, however, he questions why the ratings haven’t climbed much since they arrived in AEW.

“Well, if I’m looking at the ratings, I don’t know what [CM Punk and Bryan Danielson] have contributed to. Yes, as you said, they’re certainly both big stars in the business, both had a lot of success,” Ric Flair said. “But I don’t know how to answer that question because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, is look at the ratings.”

Flair pointed out how there have been episodes of both Dynamite and Rampage that have exceeded 1 million viewers in the past. But since then, the ratings have been fluctuating above and below that 1 million mark as the weeks go on. Ric sees this as an issue for the company.

“I mean, I think they’ll go up, but to me, that show should never do less than 1.1 million,” Flair added. “If they get there once, bring in all this talent, and then go back [under 1 million], then there’s something wrong.”

As noted last week, The Podcast Heat Network announced that Flair’s “Wooooo Nation Uncensored” podcast will launch tomorrow, Wednesday, November 17. Ric Flair’s co-host will be former WCW commentator and Pittsburgh radio veteran Mark Madden.