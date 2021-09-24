Bryan Danielson took to Twitter this evening and issued a statement on his AEW in-ring debut.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City opened with Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega wrestling to a draw. Going into the match Bryan referred to it as the most important bout of his career.

Bryan tweeted this evening and gave thanks to fans, wrestlers and the company this evening.

“When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. Thank you to the incredible fans in NY last night, thank you to @AEW and it’s wrestlers for putting in the work to make last night possible. #gratitude,” he wrote.

The rematch to the non-title Danielson vs. Omega bout is expected to take place at AEW Full Gear on November 13, with the title on the line.

You can see Danielson’s full tweet below: