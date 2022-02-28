With Stone Cold Steve Austin being rumored to wrestle his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, many have jumped in and commented on the shocking news. Joining that list was WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

Having wrestled Stone Cold many times during the Attitude Era, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed his reaction to the news and believes this will help WWE sell out WrestleMania.

“I’m surprised and I’m not surprised,” Angle said. “He’s been out for so long but as long as he’s healthy and able to do it, I’m looking forward to it. I think we will [see Austin at WrestleMania]. This is going to be incredible. Without a doubt it will definitely help them sell out.”

Along with Austin, it’s been rumored that WWE is looking to add another “Steve Austin level” surprise for the show, but it’s unclear who that may be. To add even more speculation to that rumor, Vince McMahon is said to be slated to face SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee on the Grandest Stage of Them All, with the WWE Chairman set to appear on The Pat McAfee Show this Thursday.

It’s also been heavily reported that Kevin Owens will be Austin’s opponent at WrestleMania, with Owens adding speculation to those rumors by chirping the city of Texas on Monday Night RAW and on social media. Kurt Angle spoke about Kevin Owens being rumored to be Austin’s opponent and why he believes KO is the perfect opponent for Stone Cold after his 19-year layoff.

“It makes perfect sense, Stunner vs. Stunner,” Angle mentioned. “Kevin Owens took Stone Cold’s finish and that’s probably the best matchup for Stone Cold at this particular time. Kevin Owens, he can go in that ring. Very athletic especially for his size.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

