As previously reported, WWE Hall Of Fame Steve Austin is expected to have a match at WrestleMania 38. However, he might not be the only legend getting involved during the two-night event.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is actually planning another “Steve Austin level” surprise for WrestleMania 38. It is currently unknown whether that wrestler would be stepping into the ring for a match, or if they would just be appearing on the show.

Meltzer noted that he did not know what the surprise was, and noted that names like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair are the few that are on that level of star power. The Rock and John Cena are not expected to wrestle at WrestleMania this year. Both men have projects that will make a WrestleMania match unlikely.

The Rock recently appeared at the Super Bowl, introducing both teams on the field before the game. This led to some fans mentioning that he didn’t pause after saying, “the millions.” This is something he normally does in a WWE promo. However, the former WWE Champion responded to that, giving a tease about a possible return to the wrestling world.

The Rock wrote on Twitter:

“brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS…Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…(wink emoji)”

This led to speculation over whether or not The Rock would be making an appearance at WrestleMania. However, it is currently believed that he will be busy during the two nights of the event.

So far, only two matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar, however, that match could end up changing depending on the results coming out of the Elimination Chamber premium event this Saturday.

