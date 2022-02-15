WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is reportedly being discussed for a potential in-ring return at WrestleMania 38.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE has made a significant overture towards Austin for a match at WrestleMania 38. There’s no word on if Austin is interested in wrestling his first match in almost 20 years, but WWE is hoping he will come out of retirement for The Grandest Stage of Them All in his home state.

Word from within WWE is that at the very least, most expect Austin will have some sort of physical role at WrestleMania, but some do believe he will wrestle a match. It was reported a few months back that WWE wanted Austin to appear for some sort of role at WrestleMania in Texas, but now they want him to come out of retirement.

There’s no word on a potential WrestleMania opponent for Austin, or if any real progress has been made. Tonight’s RAW featured a promo from Kevin Owens, who insulted the people of Texas when talking about how he’s glad he won’t have to wrestle a match at WrestleMania. Owens, who uses the Stone Cold Stunner, immediately fueled social media speculation on some sort of WrestleMania angle with Austin after tonight’s RAW promo.

Austin has not wrestled since his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, but he has made several appearances since then. He was forced to retire from in-ring competition due to a serious neck injury and multiple knee injuries.

Stay tuned for more on Austin’s possible WWE return. You can see a few shots from Owens’ anti-Texas RAW promo below, along with the original WrestleMania 38 commercial featuring The Texas Rattlesnake:

"The one good thing about not being on #WrestleMania … it means I won't have to compete in Dallas, Texas." What's the deal, @FightOwensFight?! How FICKLE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zZjlTyQkmz — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

"Read my lips … I can't stand Texas. I despise Texas and everything about it."@FightOwensFight#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y7yoPMF9jJ — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

