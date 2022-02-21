Kevin Owens seemingly took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin Sunday while responding to a fan’s tweet.

The fan in question asked Owens his thoughts on Victoria, TX, the hometown of Austin, to which Owens responded with: “Sounds like a really lame place.”

It is being widely reported that Austin will step out of retirement at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, TX. A latest report notes that Austin vs. Owens is on the card for the event, and that Owens trash-talking the state of Texas on last week’s RAW was “a dead giveaway” that the match is taking place at the Showcase of Immortals.

“Read my lips. I can’t stand Texas,” Owens said on last week’s RAW. “I despise Texas and everything about it.”

Although Austin has ruled out an in-ring return on several occasions in the past, he has yet to publicly dismiss reports of his rumored match with Owens.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Austin would not hurt his legacy by returning to the squared circle after 19 years. He also brushed off worries that it could be “a risk” for Austin to make a comeback at age 57.

“For me, he’s one of the guys, when you say if anybody could come back one more time, it is Steve Austin you want to see,” Booker T admitted. “You don’t see him coming back and giving Kevin Owens a freaking major Stunner, and the crowd going crazy? You don’t see that as another great moment? It’s not a risk.”

Booker added, “I think the script written properly, Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back, having a freaking moment at WrestleMania 38, it doesn’t get any bigger than that. That’s what WrestleMania has always been about. Great stories, giving people a moment that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives. A lot of people of this era never got to see Stone Cold Steve Austin deliver that Stunner in the ring, live and in living color. So I say, let’s do it.”

Sounds like a really lame place. https://t.co/2aZgz4TP7M — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 20, 2022

